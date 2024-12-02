JETCO launches mobile NFC services in Hong Kong, Macau

JETCO is an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) network in the region consisting of 32 member banks. The Hub provides aggregation service for banks and service providers, delivering over-the-air provisioning of payment credentials to their customers NFC phones. This will allow users to pay for their goods, servicesand transport with a tap of their smartphones.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

In recent news, Gemalto has joined forces with Tapit, a contactless communication provider, to launch `Tapit and Buy`.