JD.com to expand in Europe

The company has also announced that it wants to open an office in Germany by the end of 2018, according to the Handelsblatt daily cited by Reuters.

JD.com is investing in logistics and offline retail to expand beyond its base in China and Southeast Asia and establish its presence in US and European markets.

Earlier in June 2018, Google has signed a strategic partnership with JD.com, agreeing to purchase USD 550 million worth of shares in the company.