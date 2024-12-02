JD.com launches Canada National Pavilion

The Pavilion presents a selection of premium Canadian imports to Chinese consumers, all with the convenience of JD's delivery and customer services.











Showcasing Canadian brands

This Pavilion features a lineup of popular brands, such as INNISKILLIN, Natural Factors, Nova Sea Atlantic, PURNATUR, SunRype, and Zoie&Zane, offering a curated collection of signature products including ice wine, maple syrup, honey, snacks, nutrition, and beauty and wellness products.

Officials of the Canadian embassy to China said that with this new pavilion for cross-border ecommerce, they hope they can bring more and more Canadian brands to China, and share more of what Canada has to offer.

JD’s representatives said they are delighted to join hands with Canadian brands and introduce their top products to Chinese consumers as their consumption demand continues to evolve. The Pavilion will serve as an accelerator for emerging brands, providing them with a platform to establish visibility and earn the trust of local consumers.





More details about the ‘National Pavilion’ programme

JD.com pioneered the ‘National Pavilion’ concept in 2014, envisioning a world-expo-inspired online shopping platform that grants Chinese consumers access to authentic and premium products from around the globe, sorted by country and region. To date, the programme has successfully attracted 46 countries to open flagship stores on JD.com, backed by endorsements from their respective embassies or trade associations.

This unique model offers customers a unique shopping experience, enabling them to discover each country's local specialties and distinctive cultures through a diverse range of products, from electronics and fashion to beauty, food, pet goods, and more.

The Canada Pavilion will operate through cross-border ecommerce, allowing merchants to enter the Chinese market without a local presence and enjoy tax benefits and streamlined customs procedures.





JD’s logistics

JD's integrated cross-border supply chain enables brands to minimise product hand-changes in the sales process, and utilise JD's nationwide logistics infrastructure, including cold chain delivery, to ensure that imported products reach consumers' doorsteps fresh and at competitive prices. For example, live lobsters harvested from Halifax, Nova Scotia can be delivered to Chinese shoppers within just 17 hours via JD's cross-border ecommerce platform.

According to China's 2022 Customs' data, the country's import and export cross-border ecommerce activity surged nearly tenfold since 2018, with imports increasing by 4.9% YoY to USD 81.4 million. This growth highlighted cross-border ecommerce's pivotal role in trade development, and in meeting the increasingly diverse demands of Chinese consumers.

JD's sales data reveals that consumers living in first and second-tier cities remain the primary purchasers of imported products, while a growing appetite in lower-tier markets is emerging, fuelled by the convenience offered by China's sophisticated ecommerce logistics and increasing supply chain efficiency. These factors create a wealth of growth opportunities for brands across the globe to explore and capitalise on.