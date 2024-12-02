JD.com integrates Yihaodian platform from Walmart

JD.com will issue shares accounting for 5% of its total shares to Walmart, in a partnership valued at USD 1.5 billion based on JD.coms recent share price. Walmart and JD.com, meanwhile, plan to cooperate on the direct-to-retail part of Yihaodians business, nasdaq.com reports.

Walmart has worked to link its physical operations to Yihaodians online operations to catch up with Chinese consumers who are increasingly accepting online offerings, which could continue in a bigger way after a partnership with JD.com.

Walmart has planned to integrate its Sams Club stores more closely into its online ecommerce platform in China, a move that could be expanded by partnering with JD.com.