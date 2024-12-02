JCB, TWMP partner for mobile payments in Taiwan

The partnership enables registration of JCB Card in Taiwan Pay twallet+ provided by TWMP, allowing mobile payment at J/Speedy terminals. The two companies are planning to provide services for general consumers in the first quarter of 2018.

Taiwan Mobile Payment (TWMP) was established in 2014 by three institutions and 32 banks in Taiwan. It launched PSP TSM platform with t wallet app in 2014 and HCE & Tokenization with Taiwan Pay twallet+ app in 2016. TWMP platforms provide tools to support contactless credit card and contactless/QR Code debit card.