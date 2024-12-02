Japanese gamers can now pay with WebMoney Japan

G2A is active in the Japanese market and focuses on gamers, providing social media (Twitter, Facebook) and native speaker support in Japanese. G2A took part in the Tokyo Game Show 2015 where, in cooperation with MSI, EIZO and SteelSeries, G2A prepared a booth and press conference for the Japanese gamers.

WebMoney Japan Corporation has been providing the largest server - restored prepaid e-money WebMoney Japan for digital contents market in Japan since 1998. WebMoney Japan enables payments for thousands of online service such as online games, e-books, movies, music for everyone.

In addition, it cooperates with MasterCard Worldwide and its prepaid cards allow payments at all, offline and online MasterCard merchants in the world. WebMoney Japan can be purchased at more than 60,000 stores across Japan and it is also rechargeable by credit card and online banking.