Japan Foodie rolls out mobile payment platform TakeMe Pay

The multi-payment gateway provides various mobile and online payment services from around the world, and aims to simplify online transactions for tourists in Japan. The platform aggregates a wide range of payment services, including local and Chinese platforms, as well as international payment methods like Visa, Mastercard or Apple Pay, in one app.

Merchants can benefit from TakeMe Pay by placing a QR code in their shop, as the platform provides one workflow for all the payment brands. TakeMe Pay will also release a software development kit (SDK) enabling traditional POS machines to accept smartphone payments.

By integrating TakeMe Pay’s SDK into POS terminals, merchants can use their existing hardware with bar code scanners to utilise multiple payment platforms. Merchants will be able to take part in transactions that use smartphones without physically changing their equipment or adding external devices.

In addition, the platform is integrated into its parent platform allowing users to find local shops and restaurants, reserve their tables, and pay for their food in a single app.