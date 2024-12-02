Jaguar Land Rover partners Shell for online payments via e-wallets

Owners who install the Shell app can drive up to any pump at a participating Shell service station in the UK and use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel they require and pay using PayPal or Apple Pay. Android Pay will be added later in 2017.

An electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address so it can be added to accounting or expenses software.

Unlike current phone-based payment methods, Shell and Jaguar Land Rover have created a customer experience that uses geolocation technology and a cloud based pre-payment check with the PayPal or Apple Pay wallet.

The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be available to download from 15 February in the UK and will be rolled out in additional markets across the globe during 2017.