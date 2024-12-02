IXOPAY integrates Paysafe in its payment platfom

With over 20 years of online payment experience, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers through 200 payment types and more than 40 currencies around the world by offering a large portfolio of local and international payment methods.

IXOPAY is an independent and PCI certified payment gateway for white label payments and enterprise merchants. The modern, easily expandable architecture provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk and reconciliation functionalities with just one API integration.

