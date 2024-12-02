Ivory Coast: Jumia expands operations with new hubs

The portal opened hubs in the cities of Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, Daloa, Gagnoa, and Korogho, telecompaper.com reports. The hubs of Yamoussoukro, Bouake and San Pedro have already been activated, while several more hubs will open in the near future in Daloa and Gagnoa in the western central region and Korogho in the north.

New hubs will also open in the vicinity of Abidjan, in the districts of Yopougon and Treichville. Jumia hubs are service points where customers can pick items ordered online.