Italian ecommerce reaches EUR 3 billion in 2014 Christmas period

Conversely, the consortium of Italian ecommerce had predicted an online retail turnover of EUR 2.5 billion for the same time frame, e-commercefacts.com reports.

In 2013, there was a 21% growth and 14% in 2012. More than 10 million Italians bought online in 2014’s Christmas season. From the customers buying online, 2 million bought their Christmas gifts primarily or exclusively online, with an increase of 35% from 2013.

Dominating product categories have been travel and transportation, clothing, computers and accessories. However, the number of Italian companies which sell online is only 4%, far from the European average of 15%.

