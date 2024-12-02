Italian ecommerce accrued EUR 28.8 bln in 2015 – report

The turnover of online sales in Italy grew by 19% compared to 2014, most revenue being generated by foreign players and big marketplaces, ecommercenews.eu reports. The online shopping centers saw their turnover increase by 140%, making them the sector with the highest growth in Italian ecommerce.

The food industry also grew by 77% compared to 2014. The consumer electronics industry decreased 15% in 2015 compared to 2014, according to research titled `E-commerce in Italy 2016`, conducted by Casaleggio Associati. Two-thirds of Italian merchants try to simplify the purchasing process in order to improve the conversion rate.

Four out of ten online retailers think giving the customers a sense of convenience and offering them support during the purchase process are other important factors that could boost the conversion rate. Mcommerce accounted for 22% of ecommerce in Italy in 2015. In 2014, the share of mobile ecommerce was 13%.