Israelis consumers prefer cross-border ecommerce

79% of online Israeli shoppers have also made purchases from foreign sites, according to a joint study from PayPal and Ipsos, a global research firm, practicalecommerce.com reports.

Only one-quarter of Israeli businesses sell online and their prices are much higher than those of foreign companies because of high value-added taxes (VAT) and monopolies on many consumer goods.

According to Statista, a research company, 2016 ecommerce revenues in Israel will amount to USD 3.6 billion and rise to USD 4.9 billion in 2020.