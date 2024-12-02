Israeli exchange to launch crypto payments API service

The service is meant to enable companies to accept payments in crypto and receive the value in Israeli shekels or US dollars.

The exchange has also developed a complimentary service that allows businesses to get paid in shekels and receive the value in cryptocurrency.

The trading venue expressed hope that the new service will allow more companies to enter the field and thus expand the payment options for Israeli crypto users. The exchange also plans to soon launch cash registers that will enable retailers to accept crypto payments as well. And the company will also begin offering a Bitcoin clearing service for businesses in the second quarter of 2019.