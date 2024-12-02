Israel integrates Alipay for merchants to welcome Chinese tourists

Israel becomes the first country in the Middle East in which Alipay can be used for in store payments, the service being available for Chinese tourists and business travelers visiting Israel.

Israeli businesses have already announced that they will implement the payments method; Diamond Mines jewelry chain stores has already powered the payments method, while National Airline El-Al and James Richardson Duty Free chain stores will accept Alipay in the near future.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and the Israel-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the volume of Chinese arrivals to Israel increased 45% year-on-year in 2017. In 2017, over 123,000 Chinese tourists visited Israel. The typical Chinese tourist visits Israel for an average period of 9 days, during which each tourist spends approximately USD 300 daily.