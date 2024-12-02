Ipsos: a third of consumers to go cashless

The survey was conducted in 13 European countries, the US and Australia, and the results have shown the fact that 34% of the Europeans, 38% of the US customers and 24% of the Australians are ready to go cashless.

The research has also uncovered the fact that 20% of the respondents already use alternative payment methods and more than a half of the Europeans stopped using cash over the last 12 months.

Moreover, the results imply that more than a half of the Europeans label as “high” or “very high” the security level for cashless transaction.

