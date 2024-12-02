Investly opens invoicing marketplace

The aim is to help partners such as banks, working capital providers, e-invoicing platforms and retail/wholesale marketplaces serve their business customers the financing they need.

The lending portal stated it helps European businesses finance their 30-180 day invoices through the Investly marketplace. While sharing details about the online lender’s growth and development, Investly officials have stated that the company is interested in developing strategic partners in every business niche to ensure they maintain their place in the new supply chain.

Investly claimed that more than half of the smaller businesses who are using its platform have never used invoice financing because it has not been made available, or it has been with an unsustainable cost. The lender also revealed that partners using the platform will be able to use the existing marketplace of funding if they wish to.