Instant Financial augments access to wages with new app







Instant Financial’s first phase of upgrades made to its employee payments platform include a new mobile app and mobile wallet functionality for Apple, Google, and Samsung Wallet. These upgrades enhance user experience, functionality, and security, offering employees more options to access their pay. The new app represents a commitment to providing employees with financial freedom and wellness through instant access to wages, all without predatory fees.

Key highlights of the new app include:

Enhanced Performance and Intuitive Design: The new app has significantly boosted performance, improving the user experience (UX) and unveiling a sleek, intuitive user interface (UI). With a strong emphasis on material design, the app offers an aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly environment;

Faster Access to Earned Wages: Employees now have access to their hard-earned wages in fewer clicks, aligning perfectly with Instant’s mission of providing fee-free, accessible pay options for all;

Upgraded Platform: New app architecture allows for faster feature development and implementation to adapt to changing needs of our valued clients and account holders;

Advanced Security Features: The app introduces cutting-edge biometric authentication options such as Face ID and fingerprint recognition, ensuring the utmost security for users;

Streamlined Onboarding: A simplified onboarding process ensures a seamless introduction to the platform, enabling employees to get started effortlessly;

Improved Job Search and Functionality: Users will enjoy an upgraded job search and function experience, making it easier to connect with their employer.





Augmenting security, speed, and user experience

This first phase of changes is part of Instant’s longer-term strategy to update its full employee pay platform, which will incorporate an upgrade to its back office administrative portal, with speed enhancements, enterprise reporting capabilities and a more intuitive user interface designed to make key information accessible in fewer clicks.

Additionally, the technology underpinning Instant’s platform will be upgraded to add overall improved speed, security and more, all furthering our mission to deliver pay for employees, when they want, where they want and how they want, all without fees.





What does Instant Financial do?

Instant Financial provides financial freedom and wellness to millions of workers in the United States through its earned wage access solutions. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organisations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between work day and payday.