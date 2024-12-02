Instagram takes over ecommerce in Australia

According to Noami Shepherd, the director at Facebook and Instagram ANZ, 53% of young Australians have made purchases based on something they have seen on Instagram, and around 90 million people around the world ‘tap to shop’ every month.

While shopping tags was launched on Instagram’s Feed in Australia on March 2018, the addition to Instagram Explore page is set to be launched in the last week of September 2018. Shopping in Stories is available for businesses and users globally.

Instagram’s new shopping capabilities are meant to be shown on Burberry London Fashion week, Shepherd mentioning that only 30 minutes after the show launches, Instagram users will be able to purchase certain articles of clothing featured at the event exclusively on the platform.