Instagram expands its shopping-related features

The changes allow users to save items they see on Instagram in a ‘shopping collection’ to revisit later, view all the products that a business has featured in their shopping posts by clicking on a ‘shop’ button on their profile page, and purchase products featured in videos from their favourite brands by clicking on a ‘shopping’ icon.

The roll out follows Instagram’s introduction of product sticks in Stories in September 2018, which allows users to click on featured items from their favourite brands in Stories, as they could previously do in their feed.

The new features come just in time for consumers’ gift planning and buying ahead of the holidays.