Innovatrics' algorithm adopted by MoriX into its biometric smart card

This move marks the companies’ launch of the world’s first working model of a smart card with a fingerprint authentication on a card. Moreover, the proprietary fingerprint algorithm takes less than one second to complete accurate authentication.

By combining MoriX sensor tech and Innovatrics’ algorithm, the small area matcher innovation can be used in virtually any application where small scale fingerprint sensors (optical or ultrasonic) and constrained hardware options are required. Thus, MoriX has produced a fingerprint sensor thin enough to be embedded in a smart card, with thickness of 0.76 mm and the size of 8 by 8 mm with a resolution of 160 x 160 pixels.