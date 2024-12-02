Ingenico, MYPINPAD to offer mobile payment solution to SME merchants

PoM is the latest innovation in payment acceptance for in-store transactions. It has been developed to enhance and expand the current mPOS market offering and to meet the ongoing demand for increased card acceptance points across the globe.

Under the agreement for live pilots, MYPINPAD’s PoM product, MPES (MYPINPAD’s PIN Entry Solution) has been integrated within Ingenico’s payments solution to deliver PIN authenticated transactions via Consumer-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

MPES is a software-based PIN pad that captures PIN entry on COTS devices. Removing the need for a hardware-based PIN pad allows payment service providers and acquirers to offer low-cost solutions to micro-merchants in order to grow the number of global retail acceptance points.

As well as the global appetite for such solutions, the technology will also help micro-merchants benefit from a very cost-efficient acceptance solution.

MPES ensures that the PIN number entered into the smartphone or tablet is isolated and protected. Already compliant with card scheme rules, the first pilot is expected to be live in Europe by mid-2018, under specific card scheme waivers.

