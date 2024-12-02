Ingenico Group, Think & Go to debut contactless multi-payments displays

The multi-payment connected screens were created by a joint collaboration with Ingenico, a global payments provider.

The solution transforms a screen into a multi-merchant point-of-sales terminal opening up new sales and distribution channels in the streets, train stations, metro stations, airports, shopping malls.

Consumers will be able to buy or reserve a product (concert tickets, fashion items, recharge their transport tickets) directly on the screen, using their NFC mobile phones or contactless bank card. No added application will be required for the payment.

The new payment method works with Apple Pay-enabled devices like the iPhone 6 or the Apple Watch.