Ingenico Group expands its footprint in Japan with Lyudia acquisition

The two companies have been in a partner agreement since February 2014 providing a full range of services, from software development, to certification, logistics, maintenance and support in Japan.

Created in 2013, Lyudia is owned by BroadBand Tower, listed on the Tokyo Stock exchange. The company distributes and maintains Ingenico Group payment terminals and develops payment software to obtain local certifications. BBT will remain Ingenico Group partner in Japan and retain a 30% stake in Lyudia.

Lyudia’s acquisition will allow Ingenico Group to accelerate the pace of payment applications certification process and represents a first step for Ingenico Group to become a player on the Japanese market.

By becoming a subsidiary of Ingenico Group, Lyudia will be able to accelerate the deployment of solutions compliant with EMV and PCI-DSS to the market toward 2020. It will also provide payment technologies to the customers in the context of greater demand for inbound tourism and omnichannel market.

For more information about Ingenico, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.