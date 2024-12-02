Ingenico ePayments, SlimPay to facilitate SDD payments

Since PSD1 enabled Direct Debit processing in online mode for the entire SEPA-zone in 2014, this payment method has been growing in popularity among consumers. For merchants, processing SDD online requires online mandate and e-signatures. This mandate is the proof of the relation between the merchant and his customer, and gives the merchant the approval to debit the account of his customer with the amounts due.

Due to this partnership, Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group, will develop a Mandate Management and e-signature solution using technology from SlimPay, a company that provides payments for subscriptions via direct debit.

