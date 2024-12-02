Ingenico ePayments rolls out Ingenico Connect

Now, any online business has access to the same integration and checkout solutions that are already used by leading eCommerce companies such as the global video game marketplace G2A, to optimize the payment checkout experience for mobile or any other connected device. Ingenico Connect is available on Ingenico’s GlobalCollect platform.

More than that, as part of the announcement, the company also opened its new developer hub to all interested parties. This is a central repository of information, resources, and support that developers need to integrate with Ingenico Connect. This means any developer can sign up for free and immediately access the full range of services, such as a sandbox environment for easy testing and validation, full API referencing, a wide range of SDKs, test cases, best practices, FAQs and support.

Ingenico Connect offers online businesses a multiple integration paths. They can select the technology that best fits their existing infrastructure, user experience approach and PCI compliance requirements. These include a REST API with dedicated SDKs for online businesses that wish to host and retain full control over their checkout experience, a Javascript SDK that encrypts payment data on the user side to reduce merchant PCI compliance requirements, and iOS and Android SDKs for native, in-app payments.

Online businesses that wish to minimize their PCI compliance requirements can opt for the new, mobile-optimized Ingenico MyCheckout hosted payment pages. With the MyCheckout editor, they still retain control over the look and feel of these pages, even when they are hosted by Ingenico.

MyCheckout editor enables online businesses to test different versions of the checkout page to optimize conversion, and offer customers a localized experience with easy access to 50 different languages and 150 different payment products. Because Ingenico MyCheckout pages are hosted by Ingenico, online businesses are insulated from the sensitive consumer payment data that hackers want, and minimize their PCI compliance requirements accordingly.

Ingenico Connect is available to all online businesses integrating with Ingenico ePayments’ GlobalCollect platform, and will be extended to Ingenico ePayments’ Ogone platform next.

Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group. They help online businesses optimize their business.

For more information about Ingenico, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.