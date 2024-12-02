Ingenico ePayments partners with startup platform The Family

Ingenico will provide their expertise on payments and monetization to members of The Family platform, enabling them to boost their offering. Users can also benefit from customized pricing for online and mobile payments processing through Ingenico’s global payment platform.

The Family was founded in 2013 in Paris as a platform to connect startups and entrepreneurs to valuable resources. These include access to funding, education and advice, critical infrastructure and technology.

