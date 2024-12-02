Ingenico ePayments, Ingenico Labs help online retailers to grow business through messaging apps

The initiative will allow consumers and online businesses to engage in social or ‘conversational’ commerce through messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, Skype, Line, Kik, Telegram, WeChat and Slack.

Over 3 billion consumers worldwide have an account with one or more messaging apps. Brands and retailers increasingly look to leverage these apps to reach their customers in a more personal and conversational manner. However, the key challenge remains to convert these engagements into purchases.

By embedding payments directly into bots, merchants remove conversion steps from the purchase process. Ingenico ePayments’ full portfolio of international payment methods and capabilities can now be integrated and embedded inside messaging bots, removing the need to go out of the messaging app to complete a purchase and thus increasing conversion and revenue.

Furthermore, the new solution is linked to all the major messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram, Kik, Skype and WeChat. This allows merchants to create their messaging bot user experience once, and deploy it across all networks. The platform integrates with the merchants’ existing systems and allows marketers to augment CRM data with messaging data to enable customer analytics.

