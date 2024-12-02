Ingenico and Google partner for cross-border ecommerce

Tapping into the potential of cross-border ecommerce, Ingenico Payment Services and Google will launch a collaboration with an innovative pilot solution in Belgium as a first step. Both companies will bundle their expertise to offer a combination of knowledge on payment and consumer behavior, giving merchants the answers and tools they need to make decisions on internationalization.

This cooperation will address a key challenge online businesses face when expanding abroad, providing them with an empowering solution to explore and identify new growth opportunities, penetrate international markets and increase online revenue.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.