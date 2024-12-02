Ingenico, Aerolíneas Argentinas partner to streamline online payments

Ingenico’s payment platform now provides Aerolíneas Argentinas with the technology aimed at improving conversion rate and optimise the payment experience.

Recently in December 2017, Ingenico partnered with GAMIVO, an online marketplace for video games, to help it consolidate online payments as it expands into new markets.

