Infosys and Payveris offer payment solution to financial institutions

Through this partnership, Infosys aims to offer an all-round payment solutions system for US-based banks and credit unions, and also strengthen its core banking, e-banking and mobile banking offerings in the country.

Under the partnership with Payveris, Infosys plans to integrate Finacle Universal Banking Solution with the former’s API-driven Digital Payments Platform, in order to provide cloud-based banking services for financial institutions. This will help clients pay bills and avail advanced money transfer services including inter-bank transfers and individual payments conveniently.

EdgeVerve Systems, the parent company of Finacle, is a subsidiary of Infosys which provides software products. Currently, Finacle is a dominant player in the banking industry, serving 16.5% of the world’s adult banked population.