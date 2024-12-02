Industry initiative brings cloud-based m-payments offering to APAC issuers

The offering enables financial institutions and card issuers to provide an enhanced customer experience to their customer segment of Android users by enabling them to use their devices for proximity payments and other transactions. Several financial institutions in the region have begun carrying out a pilot to start providing mobile payments to their smartphone customers via the solutions software integration. Each alliance partner brings specific, complementary expertise to the solution. SimplyTapps card virtualization and host card emulation (HCE) is the underlying technology behind the service. TIS financial-grade data centers coupled with PromptNows implementation services will allow for enhanced integration and deployment of the technology.

With this new solution, Android users of participating banks and institutions will have the ability to use their devices to tap-and-pay at POS terminals. SimplyTapps technology hosts a virtual payment card on the device.

SimplyTapp is a developer of cloud-based mobile payment technology. Founded in 2011, SimplyTapp creates open platforms that enable developers to leverage mobile devices for tap-payments and other real-world transactions. The companys platform leverages host card emulation (HCE) in conjunction with near field communications.

TIS Japan is a company providing a number of IT solution services such as systems integration, data center and cloud services. TIS has IT and support offices across Japan, China and ASEAN region.

PromptNow, a subsidiary of MFEC Thailand, is an enterprise mobile technology solution provider in Southeast Asia region. PromptNow develops enterprise mobile applications on multiple OS platforms including iOS, Android and Windows.