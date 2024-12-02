Indian national railway to boost ecommerce business

The move comes at a time when the railways is battling its worse financial crisis ever, indiatimes.com reports. It reported an operational ratio of 93.5% in 2013-14, leaving it with little funds to finance upgrade and modernisation of rail infrastructure. An official from the national railway transporter, cited by the source, has stated that the company is planning a scheme to link with emerging ecommerce companies for transportation of their parcels.

Moreover, there have been consultations with online retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, before a detailed plan will be firmed up. According to a Morgan Stanley projection, Indias ecommerce market will grow to USD 100 billion (about Rs 6 lakh crore) by 2020, from USD 3 billion (about Rs 18,000 crore) in 2013.