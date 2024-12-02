Indian Income Tax Department warns against new phishing scam

The IT Department of India has sent emails to all the registered users, in order to warn them about these fake IT returns messages, and asking them not to fall prey to the same.

People who have received those fake text messages pretending to have come from Income Tax Department shared the same on Twitter. The messages were addressed to the correct person whose mobile phone number is linked with the e-filing account of Income Tax.

An example of one such message: Dear Pradeep K (the name linked with phone number on e-filing website), Income Tax requires you to click the link below to submit a formal request for the remittance of your unclaimed overdue tax-refund on Rs. 29,754. In the end of SMS message there is a Bitly link going to the fake State Bank of India online banking website, in which the user have been asked to fill in their credit or debit card details, so as to complete the tax refund details.

As the Spam Fighter reports, the IT department never sends links to the people in case refund is due. Moreover, entering the credit card or debit card information on the sites sent through SMS link must be avoided as this might be a phishing scam for stealing the card information.