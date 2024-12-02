Indian Diwali sparks mobile shopping traffic for retailers, 75 percent rise - report

This information has been disclosed by a research conducted by UCWeb, the provider of mobile browser UC Browser, financialexpress.com reports. Moreover, Kenny Ye, Managing Director of UCWeb India has clarified that the 75% increase was registered during the month to Diwali and it consisted of users accessing the retailers websites through the UC Browser.

The traffic upsurge echoes the public perception of Diwali in the age of ecommerce. As etailers rolled out sales promotions to usher in the festive season that are seen as auspicious time to purchase big-ticket items. UC Browser and Amazon India also joined hands distributing coupons and vouchers to users through a ‘Har Ghar UCDiwali’ campaign launched exclusively on UC Browser.

The two-week long shopping carnival eventually saw over 17 million users coming on board trying their luck for coupons and vouchers in addition to making wishes that stand a chance to get actualized by cricket star Yuvraj Singh. A big portion of users eventually placed orders on Amazon via UC Browser through the campaign. Popular items including lifestyle products such as electronics, ethnic and fashion apparel as well as household products that received most visits contributed to the vast majority of total page views.

Over 50% of India’s internet population are mobile-only users, online marketplaces are already witnessing a continuing influx of transactions made on mobile devices, a sign accentuating the mobile ecommerce build-up that is expected to account for the most of the future online market growth thanks to the increasing spending power, payment options and smartphone penetration.