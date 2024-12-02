India: Snapdeal aims to help 1,000,000 SMEs tap online, launches CapitalAssist

CapitalAssist helps sellers on the platform to meet their working capital requirement as they scale their businesses, yourstory.com reports. Banks and non-bank payments institutions can participate on the platform to provide financing to sellers on Snapdeal depending on their current and future business requirements.

At present, Snapdeal has sellers from 400 towns and expects it to double in 2015. Snapdeal has also tied up with GS1, a global organization dedicated to the design and implementation of global standards, and launched a Scan and Sell feature for sellers. This will enable sellers to list their products for sale on the platform in less than five minutes with just a scan of the product barcode and keying in the pricing details.

