India Post ramps up SMS and GPS options

In addition, India Post reportedly plans to start tracking its postal delivery staff, at first in some in some regions, with the help of GPS-enabled handheld devices. postandparcel.info reports.

India Post service, available from September, 2015, implies that the company will send SMS to people informing them about arrival of parcel at nearest centre and time period when it will be delivered, the source cites, quoting a company official.

Moreover, GPS-enabled handheld devices are being bought for use in rural areas, and that there is also consideration for purchasing more devices for the big cities. Furthermore, India Post has already setup plans for 1,000 additional devices for pilot project in Delhi, which will inform about the time when postmen visited various addresses.