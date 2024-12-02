India Post expected to become a global pillar in deliveries

Prasad said India Post had updated itself with new technological developments and has tied up with more than 400 ecommerce agencies including Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal for delivering ecommerce pre-paid as well as cash-on-delivery orders, thehindu.com reports.

He said the parcel revenue, which registered a 2% decline in 2013-14, had clocked 37% growth in 2014-15 and further grew by 117% during the H1 2015-16. He said India Post achieved 42% revenue from post and parcel-related services and the rest coming from the Savings Bank activities.

Mr Prasad also announced that India Post Payment Bank would be set up by March 2017 to extend access to formal banking in rural areas. He said all rural post offices would be provided hand held devices to facilitate banking insurance business and contribute in propagating the government schemes.

Spread over 12,000 sq feet, the ecommerce Parcel Processing Centre at Parel is fully mechanised and computerised using conveyer belts, scanners, computers and electronic weighing scales. It has also been provided with a dedicated transport facility to dispatch parcel bags to Mumbai Airport. Currently, the centre processes around 7,000 ecommerce parcels per day and has an installed capacity to handle 30,000 ecommerce parcels in a day in three shifts.

The delivery of ecommerce parcels is done through four dedicated mechanised nodal delivery centres which cover 21 delivery post offices in Mumbai. Soon, remaining post offices in Mumbai would also be equipped with mechanised nodal delivery system which will ensure that parcels could be delivered on Sundays as well as holidays and customers can track their parcels in real time on Indian Post website.