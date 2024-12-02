India: Oglespark launches DecidePrice e-marketplace

The application will be a help for merchants without websites to start their own ecommerce platforms and also those with existing sites to shift to online retailing, business-standard.com reports. Customers can also use chat, e-mail or phone to clarify their doubts about products with the shops.

The website that DecidePrice will provide the merchants registering with them will have a list of all details of their products and store information. Started by Rajesh J Nair (25), Ajesh Anand (27) and Anil Lookose (25) as a service providing company with focus on web design, Facebook applications and web applications, the company has shifted to developing its own IT products. This application provides solutions for any business to shift into online retailing.