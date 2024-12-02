India: customers are more into purchasing FMCG products online

FMCG products such as deodorants, shampoo, makeup or toilet cleaners are at high demand in the online medium. An Amazon official, cited by the source, claimed that skincare, baby nursing, make-up, deodorants and grooming products have grown by more than five times in 2014.

Indian retailer Snapdeal expects the growth to be around 50 times by 2017 and local ecommerce analysts the digital market of FMCG globally will increase 47% to USD 53 billion by 2016, up from USD 36 billion in 2014.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in India.