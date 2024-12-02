IKEA launches pilot virtual reality app for shoppers

Via the app, users can test out three differently designed kitchens through HTC’s Vive headset. The IKEA VR Experience brings the user a virtual IKEA kitchen in real world size. The user can change the colour of cabinets and drawers with a click. Another feature is the ability to view the kitchen from different perspectives by either shrinking or stretching yourself to move around the kitchen.

The app was made in collaboration with developers at the French company Allegorithmic, using Unreal Engine 4 from Epic Games, and has been developed for HTC Vive, a virtual reality system created by HTC and Valve.