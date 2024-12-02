iKaaz, DCB Bank roll out Mowa mobile payment app

The app facilitates consumers and merchants to make and receive payments. The app enables sending money using the mobile to any phone number without sharing private bank account details of sender or receiver.

The app supports all banks in India. Users can avail the facility by registering with mobile number, name and date of birth. One must then attach the credit or the debit card as a payment medium and start making payments by entering mobile number of receiver.

The money is debited from the payers card only at the time of the transaction and deposited into the receivers bank account. People can also request for money and if accepted and paid, the amount gets deposited into the bank. One can pay using any of the cards linked to the Mowa account.