IDEX Biometrics and Goldpac deploy biometric smart cards globally

Goldpac Fintech Hong Kong is Goldpac Group’s international business arm. Goldpac Group is a payment cards supplier and has a presence across more than 30 countries, with more than 1,700 customers consisting of large and medium-sized domestic and international issuers and financial institutions.

Goldpac is certified by Visa, Mastercard, China UnionPay, JCB, American Express, and Diners Club, and has an annual manufacturing and personalising capacity of 300 million payment cards. With these capabilities Goldpac is well positioned to spearhead the commercialisation of biometric payment cards in Asia and globally.











Commenting on this partnership, executives from Goldpac said they are delighted to bring biometric smart cards to the global market through this partnership with IDEX Biometrics, as they address the growing demand of their customers in the banking, fintech, and related enterprise markets. Through augmented card performance and a frictionless customer experience, Goldpac will offer high-performing and cost-efficient biometric card solutions to their customers.

Officials from IDEX Biometrics stated that with the partner’s extensive bank portfolio and expertise in the payments and identification markets, they are adding an important ecosystem partner in support of their commercial acceleration. Goldpac and IDEX Biometrics bring cutting-edge authentication solutions for payments and identity access to market, and they expect these biometric cards to be in consumers’ hands before the end of 2023.





What does IDEX Biometric do?

IDEX Biometrics is a global technology company in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Their solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind, and seamless user experiences to the world.

Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, their biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler they partner with card manufacturers and technology companies to bring their solutions to market.





More information about Goldpac Group

With more than 30 years of experience culminating in a global technology portfolio, and a commitment to a core vision of ‘Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient’, Goldpac specialises in the delivery of embedded software, secure payment solutions, and Artificial Intelligence-enabled self-service Kiosks to customers, while leveraging innovative technology to provide data-processing service, platform-based financial services, and other total solutions to the financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors