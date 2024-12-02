IDEMIA, Network International, Mastercard to launch smartphone-turned POS terminals

The initiative will enable UAE-based Network International merchants to accept contactless transactions using any near-field communication (NFC)-enabled Android smartphone.

This smartphone-turned point-of-sale (POS) solution will provide small merchants, who previously relied on cash and checks to accept payments, with a new way to run their business. Merchants can download and install an app, create an account with their payment service provider and start accepting contactless transactions from their customers without separate payment terminal or any peripheral device, as well as associated costs.

In addition, the new solution will offer a queue-busting feature where merchants can enable their customers to avoid queues and cash exchanges at sporting, music and other events.

For more information about Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.