i2c powers Kiwibanks prepaid solutions in New Zealand

The partnership aims to expand the capabilities of the bank’s prepaid gift and travel card programs. User experience is particularly important in prepaid card programs. With the i2c payment processing platform, Kiwibank, a large New Zealand prepaid issuer, will deliver expanded digital self-service options for their retail customers, as well as providing new self service capability for their corporate distribution channel, increasing its reach and capacity. Kiwibank will also utilize i2c’s platform capabilities to improve cardholder engagement and communications.

i2c provides smarter payments and integrated commerce solutions that financial institutions, corporations, brands, and governments around the world rely on to deliver high-impact, personalized experiences today’s consumers expect. i2c’s single, global cloud-based platform supports virtually any card payment program in plastic, virtual, or mobile form.