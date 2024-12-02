i2c and TIS partner to develop new payment methods, features

Under terms of the multi-year partnership, TIS will adopt the i2c platform as its standard for prepaid card processing and expand its use to support credit and debit card payment processing in key Asian markets in the near future.

TIS is a payments solution provider which works with banks and issuers and has a thorough understanding of trends in the Japanese and other Asian markets. The partnership gives TIS a means to work with banks and card issuers to deliver customised solutions that can scale up and down to meet the requirements of different markets.

With i2cs platform, TIS can offer card control features that enhance the cardholder experience, such as the ability to set spending limits and parental controls via online or mobile device. This functionality allows banks and their groups to offer consumers the ability to tailor their own solutions to meet individual needs.