Hyperwallet plans new contact center payout in Austin in 2017

The new schedule will allow English- and Spanish-speaking payees to connect with a Hyperwallet support representative by phone or email at any time of day, 365 days a year.

Hyperwallet will move existing clients to the 24/7 support schedule through the first months of 2017, with the feature being made available to new clients shortly thereafter.

Hyperwallet will continue to offer French, German, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, and Mandarin support from Monday to Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM PST, and the company will explore expanding the 24/7 support schedule to include additional languages and contact methods over the following year as client need dictates.