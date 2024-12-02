HyperPay starts to use ACI UP eCommerce Payments in MENA region

The UP eCommerce Payments solution, which includes the ACI PAY.ON eCommerce gateway and ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud prevention capabilities, enables HyperPay to deliver payment gateway solutions to over 350 banks and merchants in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE and Lebanon – including the 50 largest merchants in the Middle East.

An ACI customer since it was founded in 2013, HyperPay achieved a 35% average growth in transaction volume each month since the start of 2016.

The UP eCommerce Payments solution provides banks, payment providers, retailers and ecommerce companies a solution with rapid integration, global connections and real-time fraud prevention.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.