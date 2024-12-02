Hy-Vee warns about security problem with credit card readers

Hy-Vee said in a news release that it launched an investigation after it detected unauthorised activity on some of its payment processing systems – activity that the company thinks has stopped.

The investigation focused on card payments at Hy-Vee restaurants, fuel pumps and drive-thru coffee shops. Company officials think the problem doesnt involve payments systems used inside its grocery stores, drugstores, and convenience stores. They use encryption technology for processing card transactions. Hy-Vee intends to notify customers when it can share specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.

The company operates more than 240 retail stores in eight Midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.