Huawei partners Fortumo for direct carrier billing

Fortumo will combine its global carrier billing capability with Huawei global carrier billing @Digital inCloud service to extend business in more countries and cover more users, especially in emerging markets.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.